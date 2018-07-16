http://www.miningweekly.com
Kodal reports positive assay results from Mali projects

16th July 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

Aim-listed Kodal Minerals has reported encouraging assay results from its Mali-based Boumou, Ngoualana and Sogola-Baoule prospect.

The lithium mineral exploration and development company said in a project update on Monday that the Boumou prospect was continuing to develop, with northern zone pegmatite veins defined for over 400 m.

“In the southern portion of the prospect, we have multiple mineralised veins that remain open along strike. This is very positive for the economic potential of this area and is now our third advanced prospect,” CEO Bernard Aylward said.

He noted that the Sogola-Baoule prospect continued to return strong mineralisation, and the strike length of 1 400 m was encouraging for significant mineralisation to be defined.

“This field season has allowed us to complete a large amount of drilling, with a focus on the Ngoualana, Sogola-Baoule and Boumou prospect to support our resource estimates,” he said.

Aylward further noted that the company was continuing to push for a rapid development of the Bougouni project and would undertake diamond drilling in August at the Sogola-Baoule prospect, to gain further metallurgical samples and continue definition of this prospect. 

In parallel, Kodal will undertake the maiden resource estimate for the project and conduct preliminary mining optimisation studies. 

The company is awaiting a further 3 100 assay results to be returned from the lab, with additional results expected for the Bougouni South, Ngoualana and Sogola-Baoule prospects from the project.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

