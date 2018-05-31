Kodal identifies further lithium intersections at Bougouni

http://www.miningweekly.com
R/€ = 14.69 Change: -0.08
R/$ = 12.58 Change: -0.06
Au 1304.35 $/oz Change: 6.85
Pt 912.50 $/oz Change: 5.41
 
31st May 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

West Africa-focused Kodal Minerals has identified further high-grade lithium mineralised intersections at the Sogola-Baoule prospect at its Bougouni lithium project, in southern Mali.

"These latest high-grade intersections continue to highlight the potential of the Sogola-Baoule prospect,” CEO Bernard Aylward said on Thursday.

He added that the results were mainly infill and follow-ups on the existing known pegmatite mineralisation, demonstrating the continuity of mineralisation associated with the outcropping pegmatite veins. 

“We are awaiting the assay results of drill holes testing the eastern extension that has initially outlined a consistent, wide pegmatite vein on multiple sections and we will report these as soon as received,” he noted.

A drill rig has returned to Sogola-Baoule to continue the step-out drilling. The company noted that it remained active on site, maximising the time available in the field season to complete drilling at its key prospects. 

“This work will be very important in our assessment of future development potential as we look to develop our maiden resource estimate over the wet season," he said.

Drilling is currently targeting further eastern extensions of the Sogola-Baoule prospect with drilling planned to continue on step-out drill sections on a regular 50 m spacing. 

An additional 400 m significant strike length will be tested prior to the wet season and drilling completed, to date, has continued to intersect the main pegmatite vein. 

Assay results have been received for a further 14 reverse circulation drill holes. 

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

