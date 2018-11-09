Kibo submits mining right application for Mabesekwa project

Aim-listed Kibo Energy has submitted its application for a full mining right for the Mabesekwa coal independent power producer project, in Botswana.

This follows the company’s formal presentation to Botswana’s Department of Mines, which outlined the project’s envisaged development plan.

Kibo CEO Louis Coetzee on Friday stated that Mabesekwa is at an advanced stage, with water and land permits and environmental certification in place, in addition to the prefeasibility study and scoping study having been completed earlier in the year.

A definitive feasibility study is under way.

Mabesekwa is envisaged as a coal-based integrated mine-mouth power plant, with the potential to incorporate a solar energy component. It currently has a 303-million-tonne South African Mineral Resource Committee-compliant coal resource.

The scoping study considered a maximum power plant capacity of 600 MW, based on a coal delivery rate of 3.2-million tonnes a year and a mine life in excess of 30 years.