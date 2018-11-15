http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
Keras to start bulk sampling testwork at Nayega project in early 2019

15th November 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

Aim-listed Keras Resources remains on schedule to ship a 10 000 t bulk sample of manganese, mined at the Nayega manganese project, in Togo, for pyrometallurgical testwork, by the end of January.

The company on Thursday stated that about 6 000 t (of +12mm manganese) has been pre-screened on the scrubber plant feed stockpile.

Additionally, a 6-km-long water pipeline is 80% complete and all water reticulation equipment is ready for installation.

The company has also completed a 6 500 m3 lined storage dam and expects it to be at capacity prior to the commissioning of the scrubber plant.

The scrubber plant is expected to be completed by November 22.

“Our initial planning for the bulk sampling incorporated contingencies, such as the delay in the delivery of the scrubber plant, so the overall timetable is not expected to be negatively impacted. 

“All other components of the bulk sample are progressing according to plan and we look forward to delivering the 10 000 t of manganese ore for the pyrometallurgical testwork at the end of January,” said Keras CEO Russell Lamming.

 

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

