http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1326.64 $/oz Change: -1.75
Pt 992.00 $/oz Change: -4.51
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Johannesburg|London|Copper|KAZ Minerals|Kazakhstan|Kyrgyzstan|Aktogay Mine|Bozshakol Mine|Andrew Southam
|Copper||||
johannesburg|london|copper|kaz-minerals-company|kazakhstan|kyrgyzstan|aktogay-mine|bozshakol-mine|andrew-southam
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

KAZ eyes up to 16% production growth in 2018

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

KAZ eyes up to 16% production growth in 2018

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

22nd February 2018

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – London-, Kazakhstan- and Hong Kong-listed KAZ Minerals is expecting copper production growth of up to 16% in 2018, as the new Aktogay mine, in Kazakhstan, ramped up production.

The company, which on Thursday reported a big jump in full-year profit, has set a production guidance of 270 000 t to 300 000 t of copper. This compares with output of 259 000 t in 2017, which in itself was an 80% jump on 2016.

Advertisement

The new Bozshakol mine, in the Pavlodar region, and the Aktogay mine, in the East region, contributed 192 000 t to the group’s copper production last year.

The Bozshakol mine is expected to produce between 95 000 t and 105 000 t, Aktogay sulphide will ramp up to between 90 000 t and 105 000 t and the oxide operation will produce between 20 000 t and 25 000 t.

Advertisement

Production from East Region, in Kazakhstan, and Bozymchak, in Kyrgyzstan, will remain stable at about 65 000 t.

The production and sales growth resulted in KAZ doubling its gross revenue to $1.94-billion, from $969-million in 2016, and operating profit increasing by more than three times to $715-million.

Underlying profit for the year increased by 164% to $476-million.

“The group has delivered high production growth and low operating costs in 2017. Following the successful ramp-up to date of Bozshakol and Aktogay, our asset base is now dominated by large-scale, low-cost, modern copper mines which are set to generate significant cash flows in the future,” said CEO Andrew Southam.

He added that the $1.2-billion expansion of Aktogay, which was approved in December, would position KAZ well to benefit from the expected tightness in the copper market.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.167 1.063s - 251pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close