http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 17.60 Change: 0.00
R/$ = 15.24 Change: 0.00
Au 1196.21 $/oz Change: -3.31
Pt 782.50 $/oz Change: -11.58
 
Home / World News / Africa← Back
Aviation|Botswana|Copper|Exploration|Geotech|Kavango Resources|Norilsk Nickel|Platinum|PROJECT|Resources|Botswana|Canada|Michael Foster|West Botswana
Aviation|Botswana|Copper|Exploration|Platinum|PROJECT|Resources|||
aviation|botswana|copper|exploration|geotech|kavango-resources|norilsk-nickel|platinum|project|resources|botswana-country|canada|michael-foster|west-botswana
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Kavango receives permit for Botswana electromagnetic survey

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Kavango receives permit for Botswana electromagnetic survey

7th September 2018

By: Tasneem Bulbulia
Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Exploration group Kavango Resources has received a permit for the airborne electromagnetic geophysical survey of its KSZ project in south-west Botswana.

The permit for the flying of the electromagnetic survey (VTEM) to be carried out over the licences in the Kalahari Suture Zone area was granted by the Botswana Civil Aviation Authority.

Advertisement

This follows Kavango’s September 4 announcement that a contract had been signed with a subsidiary of Geotech Airborne Geophysical Surveys of Canada to carry out an airborne electromagnetic survey, and was awaiting government approvals.

The contract entails an arrangement to fly 2 000 line km (Phase 1), with an option to extend the survey to 8 144 line km (Phases 2 and 3). Phase 1 is expected to take three to four weeks, subject to weather conditions.

Advertisement

The KSZ project comprises 12 prospecting licences over an area of almost 7 000 km2 in the south-west of Botswana that covers much of a 450-km-long structural/magnetic feature along which Kavango is exploring for nickel/copper/platinum-group-elements- (PGE-) rich sulphide orebodies.

Kavango CEO Michael Foster indicates that the area to be surveyed displays a geological setting with distinct similarities to the extensive Norilsk nickel, copper and PGE deposits in Siberia, and that the company’s programmes, historically and going forward, have been designed with this in mind.

“This VTEM survey announced today is a key step in the targeting process for what is a considerable strategic area under the 12 prospecting licences held outright by the company, most notably the 450-km-long structural/magnetic feature previously identified.”

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.286 1.097s - 570pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close