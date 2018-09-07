Kavango receives permit for Botswana electromagnetic survey

Exploration group Kavango Resources has received a permit for the airborne electromagnetic geophysical survey of its KSZ project in south-west Botswana.

The permit for the flying of the electromagnetic survey (VTEM) to be carried out over the licences in the Kalahari Suture Zone area was granted by the Botswana Civil Aviation Authority.

Advertisement



This follows Kavango’s September 4 announcement that a contract had been signed with a subsidiary of Geotech Airborne Geophysical Surveys of Canada to carry out an airborne electromagnetic survey, and was awaiting government approvals.

The contract entails an arrangement to fly 2 000 line km (Phase 1), with an option to extend the survey to 8 144 line km (Phases 2 and 3). Phase 1 is expected to take three to four weeks, subject to weather conditions.

Advertisement



The KSZ project comprises 12 prospecting licences over an area of almost 7 000 km2 in the south-west of Botswana that covers much of a 450-km-long structural/magnetic feature along which Kavango is exploring for nickel/copper/platinum-group-elements- (PGE-) rich sulphide orebodies.

Kavango CEO Michael Foster indicates that the area to be surveyed displays a geological setting with distinct similarities to the extensive Norilsk nickel, copper and PGE deposits in Siberia, and that the company’s programmes, historically and going forward, have been designed with this in mind.

“This VTEM survey announced today is a key step in the targeting process for what is a considerable strategic area under the 12 prospecting licences held outright by the company, most notably the 450-km-long structural/magnetic feature previously identified.”