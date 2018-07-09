Katanga appoints new COO

TSX-listed Katanga Mining, which is a subsidiary of diversified miner Glencore, has appointed Samuel Rasmussen COO.
Rasmussen, who holds a BSc in Chemical Engineering and Petroleum Refining from the Colorado School of Mines, has copper processing and mining experience in large-scale openpit and underground operations.
He has also served in various management roles for companies such as Freeport-McMoRan Copper and Gold, in the Democratic Republic of Congo; Phelps Dodge Mining; Anglo American Chile; and Lundin Mining.
Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online
