Katanga appoints new COO

TSX-listed Katanga Mining, which is a subsidiary of diversified miner Glencore, has appointed Samuel Rasmussen COO.

Rasmussen, who holds a BSc in Chemical Engineering and Petroleum Refining from the Colorado School of Mines, has copper processing and mining experience in large-scale openpit and underground operations.

He has also served in various management roles for companies such as Freeport-McMoRan Copper and Gold, in the Democratic Republic of Congo; Phelps Dodge Mining; Anglo American Chile; and Lundin Mining.



