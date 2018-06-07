http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.25 Change: -0.29
R/$ = 12.89 Change: -0.19
Au 1297.80 $/oz Change: 0.05
Pt 903.00 $/oz Change: -1.48
 
Home / Sector News / PGMs← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Jubilee sets another operational record

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Jubilee sets another operational record

7th June 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Dual-listed Jubilee Platinum’s North West-based Hernic project achieved record production of 2 101 oz of platinum-group metals (PGMs) in May, a 12% increase on the previous record.

The company has already produced 3 972 oz of PGMs in the second quarter, with a target of 6 000 oz for the full quarter.

Advertisement

“At the current production rates, we are expecting to increase the production of PGM ounces by more than 20% during the second quarter,” CEO Leon Coetzer said in a statement.

Jubilee’s Dilokong Chrome Mine (DCM) operation was, meanwhile, going through a transitional phase as the company gears up to execute the PGM project.

Advertisement

“At DCM, we have started with the implementation of the hydromining circuit to replace the mechanical reclamation of the tailings material. This switch-over forms part of the installation of the integrated fine chrome recovery circuit, which is the precursor to the platinum recovery circuit at DCM," he noted.

In Zambia, Jubilee is also hard at work with the construction of the Kabwe project following the reinstatement of the mining licence by the Zambian authorities.

“The construction of the Kabwe project is under way and our initial focus is on the implementation of the zinc recovery circuit,” Coetzer said.

The lead and vanadium project schedule will be concluded following completion of the circuit optimisation work that is currently under way. 

The circuit optimisation testwork by Jubilee's research and development team includes work to evaluate the optimal product purity specifications.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.098 1.923s - 560pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close