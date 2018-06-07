Jubilee sets another operational record

Dual-listed Jubilee Platinum’s North West-based Hernic project achieved record production of 2 101 oz of platinum-group metals (PGMs) in May, a 12% increase on the previous record.

The company has already produced 3 972 oz of PGMs in the second quarter, with a target of 6 000 oz for the full quarter.

“At the current production rates, we are expecting to increase the production of PGM ounces by more than 20% during the second quarter,” CEO Leon Coetzer said in a statement.

Jubilee’s Dilokong Chrome Mine (DCM) operation was, meanwhile, going through a transitional phase as the company gears up to execute the PGM project.

“At DCM, we have started with the implementation of the hydromining circuit to replace the mechanical reclamation of the tailings material. This switch-over forms part of the installation of the integrated fine chrome recovery circuit, which is the precursor to the platinum recovery circuit at DCM," he noted.

In Zambia, Jubilee is also hard at work with the construction of the Kabwe project following the reinstatement of the mining licence by the Zambian authorities.

“The construction of the Kabwe project is under way and our initial focus is on the implementation of the zinc recovery circuit,” Coetzer said.

The lead and vanadium project schedule will be concluded following completion of the circuit optimisation work that is currently under way.

The circuit optimisation testwork by Jubilee's research and development team includes work to evaluate the optimal product purity specifications.