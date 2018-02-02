Joi Ito to headline #DisruptMining finale

http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.05 Change: -0.26
R/$ = 12.08 Change: -0.22
Au 1331.60 $/oz Change: -8.27
Pt 991.00 $/oz Change: -2.51
 
Home / Sector News / Mining Services / Earthmoving← Back
Construction|Gold|Toronto|Vancouver|Automation|Construction Equipment|Cutting|Epiroc|Exploration|Export|Export Development Canada|Financial|FLSmidth|Goldcorp|IBM Canada|Innovation|KPMG|Macquarie Group|Microsoft Canada|Mining|Newtrax|Projects|Resources|Rockwell Automation|Safety|Sandvik Mining & Rock Technology|System|Technology|THE CHEMOURS COMPANY|Underground|Autonomous And Semi-autonomous Technology|Banking|Chemicals|Construction Equipment|Disruptive Technologies|Equipment|Mining|Productivity Solutions|Productivity Supplier|Service|Services|Solutions|System Solutions Supplier|Underground Hard Rock Mining Industry|Infrastructure|Joi Ito|Autonomous And Semi-autonomous Technology|Winning Technologies
Construction|Gold||Automation|Construction Equipment|Cutting|Exploration|Export|Financial|Innovation|Mining|Projects|Resources|Safety|System|Technology|Underground|Equipment|Service|Services|Solutions||Infrastructure||
construction|gold|toronto|vancouver|automation|construction-equipment|cutting|epiroc|exploration|export|export-development-canada|financial|flsmidth|goldcorp|ibm-canada|innovation|kpmg|macquarie-group|microsoft-canada|mining|newtrax|projects|resources|rockwell-automation|safety|sandvik-mining-rock-technology|system|technology|the-chemours-company|underground|autonomous-and-semi-autonomous-technology|banking|chemicals|construction-equipment-industry-term|disruptive-technologies|equipment|mining-industry-term|productivity-solutions|productivity-supplier|service|services|solutions|system-solutions-supplier|underground-hard-rock-mining-industry|infrastructure|joi-ito|autonomous-and-semi-autonomous-technology-technology|winning-technologies-technology
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Joi Ito to headline #DisruptMining finale

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Joi Ito to headline #DisruptMining finale

2nd February 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) - Tech mogul Joi Ito will deliver a keynote address at the #DisruptMining finale on March 4, during the annual Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Conference, in Toronto.

A director of the MIT Media Lab and professor of the Practice of Media Arts and Sciences at MIT, Ito is an entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and a visiting professor of law from practice at the Harvard Law School. He was an early investor in Twitter, Flickr and Kickstarter and is amongst the world's foremost visionary thinkers on technology.

In his talk, the head of the MIT Media Lab will skip future predictions and instead share new approaches to creating in the moment: to build quickly and improve constantly, without waiting for permission or for proof that you have the right idea. This kind of bottom-up innovation is seen in the most fascinating, futuristic projects emerging today and, according to Ito, it starts with being open and alert to what's going on around you right now. "Don't be a futurist," he suggests: "be a 'now-ist'."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, several sponsors have teamed up with lead sponsor Goldcorp to host the event. KPMG is slated to co-host the #DisruptMining event.

Automation control system Hard-Line has also signed on as the #DISRUPTOR sponsor of #DisruptMining. It earned a semi-finalist spot in the 2017 innovation expo. Being involved in the challenge accelerated the company's innovative technology, leading to a partnership with Goldcorp and the deployment of autonomous and semi-autonomous technology at several of its mines.

Advertisement

Other major sponsors include productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries Epiroc, which develops and provides cutting-edge technology for innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment and provides service and consumables.

IBM Canada is also partnering with Goldcorp to accelerate geological exploration powered by advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine-learning and the cloud, enabling geologists to identify and predict patterns and geological models with more certainty, which leads to increased accuracy in defining gold mineralisation.

Further, mining equipment, tools and system solutions supplier Sandvik Mining & Rock Technology; cobalt explorer ePower Metals; productivity supplier FLSmidth; banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services provider Macquarie Group; Microsoft Canada; safety and productivity solutions to the global underground hard rock mining industry provider Newtrax; Rockwell Automation; chemicals provider The Chemours Company; and Export Development Canada are also involved as sponsors for the event.

Now in its second year, #DisruptMining is an innovation accelerator designed to encourage new technologies and ideas to solve some of the biggest opportunities and challenges in mining.

More than 100 submissions were entered into #DisruptMining 2018, representing completely new ideas and disruptive technologies that will benefit the entire mining industry. Semi-finalists and finalists will be notified by Monday.

On March 4, the three #DisruptMining finalists will pitch their competing ideas at the live "shark-tank" style gala in front of a panel of industry titans. They will have the opportunity to negotiate up to C$1-million in investment for a proof of concept at one of Goldcorp's mines or direct investment in the winning technologies. All proceeds from the #DisruptMining finale event will be invested in the future of the mining industry through innovation-focused scholarships.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.476 1.342s - 613pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close