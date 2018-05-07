Jervois sells royalties to Cobalt 27

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Jervois Mining has sold the Nyngan and Flemington royalties to TSX-listed Cobalt 27 Capital Corporation, for $4.5-million.

Jervois held a 1.5% gross revenue royalty over the Flemington-Syerston nickel/cobalt/scandium deposit, in New South Wales, and a 1.7% gross revenue royalty over the Nyngan minerals deposit, also in New South Wales.

Cobalt 27 would acquire the royalties for $1.5-million in cash and $3-million in common shares of Cobalt 27.

Jervois said on Monday that the agreement with Cobalt 27 established a commercial relationship on which to build, with the two companies’ respective business models viewed to be complementary.

The ASX-listed company will retain its royalty interest in the Bullabulling, Forest Reefs and Mt Moss projects, with the Bullabulling gold project identified as the most valuable royalty asset held.