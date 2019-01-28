http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1300.66 $/oz Change: 17.13
Pt 811.85 $/oz Change: 8.68
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Gold|London|Copper|Jangada|Jangada Mines|Platinum|PROJECT|Resources|Brazil|Brian McMaster|Eastern Brazil
Gold||Copper|Platinum|PROJECT|Resources|||
gold|london|copper|jangada|jangada-mines|platinum|project|resources|brazil|brian-mcmaster|eastern-brazil
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Jangada doubles Jorc resource at Pedra Branca

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Jangada doubles Jorc resource at Pedra Branca

28th January 2019

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

The share price of Jangada Mines rose sharply on Monday morning, after the company announced an upgrade of 117% to its 2012 Joint-Ore Reserves Committee- (Jorc-) compliant resource, which, in turn, meant a substantial increase in the size and categorisation of the resource at the company’s Pedra Branca platinum group metals (PGMs) project, in north-eastern Brazil.

Following the upgrade, Jorc-classified ore at the project stands at 74.8-million tonnes.

Advertisement

The resource upgrade also includes a 64% increase in the indicated category resources to 29.3-million tonnes, as well as a 174% increase in the inferred category resources to more than 37-million tonnes.

A 103% increase in palladium-equivalent resource to more than three-million ounces was further derived from a 48% increase in PGMs and gold resources to 2.17-million ounces, and a 104% increase in base metals content to 362.5-million pounds, which the company attributed to newly discovered nickel sulphide resources.

Advertisement

The nickel sulphide resource includes 298-million pounds of nickel, 49.5-million pounds of copper and 15-million pounds of cobalt.

Further, the verification phase of the fully-funded bankable feasibility study (BFS) is on track for completion by the end of the first quarter this year, the company confirmed.

According to Jangada executive chairperson Brian McMaster, the BFS work has identified significant increases in grade and classification that will help form inputs into the BFS model.

“The increase in resource size will potentially drive a longer mine life and higher annual tonnage, all of which are positive developments,” he added.

Jangada’s shares opened 19% higher on the London exchange on Monday at 2.22p each, from Friday’s closing price of 2.10p a share.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.174 0.961s - 265pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close