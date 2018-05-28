Isaac Plains underground gets maiden reserve

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Coal miner Stanmore Coal has reported a 12.9-million-tonne maiden Joint Ore Reserves Committee- (Jorc-) compliant reserve for its Isaac Plains underground mine, in the Bowen basin.

The reserve was generated during a prefeasibility study into the underground mine, assessing a 1.2-million-tonne-a-year run-of-mine operation producing a mix of semi-soft coking coal and thermal coal.

A bankable feasibility study is currently under way for the underground operation.

Meanwhile, Stanmore on Monday also increased the total Jorc resource at the Isaac Plains complex from 79.2-million tonnes to 82.2-million tonnes, with 79% of the total resource categorised as measured and indicated.

The miner noted that some 31.3-million tonnes of the resource are at a depth of less than 100 m.