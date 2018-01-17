http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.01 Change: 0.10
R/$ = 12.27 Change: 0.04
Au 1334.31 $/oz Change: 96.47
Pt 1002.00 $/oz Change: 124.50
 
Home / Sector News / Lithium← Back
Johannesburg|Building|Exploration|Ghana|Green Metals Resources|IronRidge Resources|Joy|Logistics|Mining|PROJECT|Resources|Ghana|Cape Coast|Egyasimanku Hill|Drilling|Vincent Mascolo
|Building|Exploration|Ghana|Logistics|Mining|PROJECT|Resources|Ghana||Drilling|
johannesburg|building|exploration|ghana-company|green-metals-resources|ironridge-resources|joy|logistics|mining|project|resources|ghana|cape-coast|egyasimanku-hill|drilling|vincent-mascolo
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

IronRidge expands Ghana lithium prospects

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

IronRidge expands Ghana lithium prospects

17th January 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Aim-listed IronRidge Resources has further expanded its lithium interests in Ghana, with the acquisition of a highly prospective pegmatite tenure adjacent to its Ewoyaa prospect.

The company entered conditional and binding terms with wholly owned Ghanaian company Joy Transporters, providing IronRidge with exclusive rights to the granted Saltpond exploration licence and Cape Coast lithium project.

Advertisement

“Joy Transporters comprises a highly professional and experienced team with a proven record in mining and logistics, which bodes well for the future development of our Cape Coast portfolio,” CEO Vincent Mascolo said in a statement.

Following the acquisition, IronRidge’s land package now covers 645 m2, including Ewoyaa and Abonku and the rediscovered historic Egyasimanku Hill lithium deposit.

Advertisement

The overall geology is simple, spodumene dominant mineralogy with minor accessory lithium phases and very low contaminant.

"Enhancing and consolidating the company's ground position along the Cape Coast lithium project corridor is an integral step in the company's strategy of building a lithium project pipeline in Ghana,” Mascolo said.

He added that, additionally, comprehensive preliminary mineralogical studies at the Ewoyaa prospect have confirmed spodumene as the dominant lithium phase, providing confidence for a simple process flowsheet.

The company has also submitted an exploration licence application through its wholly owned Ghanaian subsidiary, Green Metals Resources, along the interpreted southern extension of the Ewoyaa prospect.

IronRidge is continuing with definition pitting at the Ewoyaa and Abonku prospects ahead of the maiden drilling programme, which is planned for the first quarter of this year.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.426 1.264s - 613pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close