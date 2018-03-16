http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.70 Change: -0.06
R/$ = 11.80 Change: 0.10
Au 1319.70 $/oz Change: 1.73
Pt 955.50 $/oz Change: -1.10
 
Home / Sector News / Diamonds← Back
Gold|Johannesburg|Africa|Investec|Mining|Platinum|Resources|Statistics South Africa|Stats SA|Africa|Mining|Gwede Mantashe|Iron-ore|South Africa
Gold||Africa|Mining|Platinum|Resources||Africa||Iron-ore|
gold|johannesburg|africa-company|investec-company|mining|platinum|resources|statistics-south-africa|stats-sa|africa|mining-industry-term|gwede-mantashe|iron-ore-person|south-africa-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Iron-ore gives South Africa’s January mining output a boost

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Iron-ore gives South Africa’s January mining output a boost

16th March 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Mining production increased by 2.4% year-on-year in January, bolstered by strong growth in iron-ore production and “other” non-metallic minerals, Statistics South Africa figures how.

The January growth compares with a contraction of 0.5% in December.

Advertisement

Investec states that the growth was above consensus expectations of 1.3% year-on-year, adding that lower statistical base factors in January 2017 account for some of the forecast lift, while other key influencing factors include increased global demand and higher international commodity prices.

Iron-ore production rose by 25.1% and contributed 3.4 percentage points to the January growth, while production of “other” non-metallic minerals jumped 27% and contributed 1.3 percentage points.

Advertisement

Platinum-group metals and gold production declined by 13.6% and 7.7%, respectively, resulting in a negative contribution of 2.9 percentage points and 1.1 percentage points, respectively.

Investec states that difficult operating conditions and expected mine closures will drag down production numbers in the future, as will the strong rand. However, the organisation is hopeful that more policy and regulatory certainty under new Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe should improve prospects for the industry.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.622 1.416s - 602pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close