http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1316.55 $/oz Change: 2.81
Pt 917.00 $/oz Change: 5.28
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Dubai|Gold|London|Financial|Nuclear|Iran|Islamic Republic Of Iran|Turkey|United Arab Emirates|United States|Supply Metal|Cagdas Kucukemiroglu|Donald Trump|Dubai|Middle East
Gold||Financial|Nuclear|||||
dubai|gold|london|financial|nuclear|iran|islamic-republic-of-iran|turkey|united-arab-emirates|united-states|supply-metal|cagdas-kucukemiroglu|donald-trump-person|dubai-province-or-state|middle-east
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Iran's gold demand set for spurt before Trump sanctions bite

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Iran's gold demand set for spurt before Trump sanctions bite

9th May 2018

By: Bloomberg

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

DUBAI – Iran’s gold demand will probably be “strong” for the next few months and then gradually decline as US sanctions start to take effect, according to the researcher who covers the country for Metals Focus.

After a previous set of sanctions was imposed on Iran in 2012, it took two years for the country’s gold demand to start falling, according to data from the World Gold Council. It sank to only 45.1 t by 2016, the lowest in at least six years and 65 percent lower than in 2013, according to gold council data. It rose to 64.5 t last year.

Advertisement

“What’s going to happen initially, people will try to convert whatever they have into dollars or gold or whatever is of value that’s not going to depreciate,” Cagdas Kucukemiroglu, an analyst at London-based Metals Focus, said Wednesday by phone. “Then next year the demand will gradually start to go down but it’s not going to be drastic. The base is already very low.”

US sanctions on Iran’s gold trade will be re-imposed after 90 days, according to the US Department of the Treasury. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the US. will withdraw from a landmark accord to curb Iran’s nuclear program and that he would re-instate financial restrictions on the country. The US will be instituting the “highest level” of sanctions against Iran, Trump said.

Advertisement

What’s different this time for Iran’s gold demand is the weakening local currency rial, according to Kucukemiroglu, who supplies quarterly gold demand data for the Middle East to the producer-funded World Gold Council. The nation’s gold coin and bar demand more than tripled in the first quarter when the rial hit several record lows against the US dollar.

Gold traders in Turkey may also be reluctant to supply metal to Iran because of a US sanctions case against a Turkish banker involving gold, he said. The banker was convicted earlier this year of helping Iran evade US financial sanctions. Iran mostly gets it gold from Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

A weak rial and slowing economic growth may even cause Iranians to start selling their gold, Kucukemiroglu said. “If sanctions stay, the economy will get poorer. Gold is a good way to get cash when you need it.”

Edited by: Bloomberg

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.168 0.765s - 256pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close