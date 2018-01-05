http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.89 Change: -0.03
R/$ = 12.36 Change: -0.07
Au 1320.94 $/oz Change: 83.10
Pt 969.50 $/oz Change: 92.00
 
Home / World News / Asia← Back
composite|Industrial|Kotak Securities|Yes Bank|United States|Metal Stocks|BSE|Dow 30|NASDAQ Composite|Nifty Metal|Nifty PSU Bank|NSE|S&P 500|Sumit Pokharna
composite|Industrial|||||
composite|industrial|kotak-securities|yes-bank|united-states|metal-stocks|bse|dow-30|nasdaq-composite|nifty-metal|nifty-psu-bank|nse|sp-500|sumit-pokharna
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Indian shares scale new highs on global cues

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Indian shares scale new highs on global cues

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Reuters

5th January 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

BENGALURU – Indian shares scaled new peaks on Friday, tracking global equity markets on the back of robust economic data.Asian shares inched closer to a record high after a report released on Thursday showed US private employers added higher-than-expected 250 000 jobs in December.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sailed past the 25 000 mark for the first time on Thursday, while both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite notched record closing highs.

Advertisement

"The US market is doing well and that is supporting Indian markets," said Sumit Pokharna, deputy vice president, Kotak Securities.

The broader NSE index was up 0.32% at 10 538.70 as of 06:02 GMT, after rising as much as 0.55% to a record high.

Advertisement

The benchmark BSE index was 0.40% higher at 34 103.92, after gaining as much as 0.61% to an all-time peak.

Both the indexes were marginally higher for the week after four straight weekly gains.

Banking stocks rose after the lower house of parliament approved the government's plan to inject 800-billion rupees ($12.62-billion) into the sector as part of its recapitalisation plan.

Yes Bank was the top%age gainer with a rise of as much as 5.5%. The Nifty PSU Bank index climbed as much as 1.1% after Thursday's 2.7% rise.

Metal stocks also rose with the Nifty Metal index adding as much as 1.7% to hit a record high for a third straight session.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.756 1.58s - 602pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close