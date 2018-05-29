India seeks gold, diamond mining rights in Russia

NEW DELHI – India is seeking rights to mine for gold and diamonds in Russia's resource-rich Far East, Trade Minister Suresh Prabhu told Reuters on Tuesday.
Prabhu last week led an Indian delegation to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
India seeks to import gold and diamonds for value-addition before exporting them, the Minister said.
Edited by: Reuters
