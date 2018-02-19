JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Impala Platinum (Implats) expects to narrow its headline loss a share for the six months ended December 31 to between 17c and 26c, compared with the headline loss a share of 71c reported for the six months to December 31, 2016.
Its loss a share is also expected to improve to loss of between 19c and 28c, compared with a loss of 52c in the prior comparable period.
Implats attributed the improvement in headline earnings a share to achieving a gross profit in the six months under review, compared with a gross loss in the prior comparable period.
The platinum miner will publish its interim results on March 1.
Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online
