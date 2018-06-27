Implats appoints new CFO

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa's Impala Platinum (Implats) said on Wednesday it had appointed Meroonisha Kerber as CFO effective the beginning of August.
The appointment of Kerber, who will also serve as an executive director of the Implats Board, comes after the resignation of the former CFO Brenda Berlin in February.
Edited by: Reuters
