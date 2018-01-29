http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.82 Change: -0.07
R/$ = 11.95 Change: -0.07
Au 1346.69 $/oz Change: -8.87
Pt 1008.00 $/oz Change: -10.50
 
Home / World News / Australasia← Back
Geraldton|Johannesburg|Perth|Victoria|Iluka|MURRAY BASIN|Sierra Rutile|Sierra Leone|Hamilton Plant|Mine Development|Sands Producer|Operations|Western Australia|Western Australia
|||Mine Development||Operations||
geraldton|johannesburg|perth|victoria-city|iluka|murray-basin-company|sierra-rutile-company|sierra-leone|hamilton-plant|mine-development|sands-producer|operations|western-australia|western-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Iluka production up as Sierra Rutile plays in

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Iluka production up as Sierra Rutile plays in

29th January 2018

By: Megan van Wyngaardt
Creamer Media Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - Mineral sands producer Iluka on Monday reported a 22% increase in its yearly production of zircon, rutile and synthetic rutile, at 825 000 t.

The ASX-listed company attributed the increase to the inclusion of Sierra Rutile's production of 171 000 t, following the acquisition of the Sierra Leone-based operations in December 2016.

Advertisement

The group's full-year production was slightly higher than its guided 795 000 t, mainly owing to operational efficiencies at Sierra Rutile.

Fourth quarter production amounted to 169 000 t, 17% lower than the third quarter, owing to the conclusion of processing heavy mineral concentrate at the Hamilton plant, in the Murray Basin, Victoria. Iluka idled the Hamilton plant in October and will only process Australian production at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in Geraldton, Western Australia, going forward.

Advertisement

"Market conditions have remained robust across mineral sands in the fourth quarter and the outlook continues to be positive, with full-year sales volumes up 27% to 889 000 t," the company noted.

It highlighted that further positive indicators in the zircon and high-grade titanium dioxide markets were evident, with the momentum continuing throughout the fourth quarter. "We anticipate, in the absence of a deterioration in global economic conditions, favourable market conditions to continue through 2018," Iluka said.

Looking ahead, the miner would continue to develop its $275-million Cataby chloride ilmenite-rich deposit, 150 km north of Perth.

The mine development was approved in December 2017, with first production planned for 2019. The mine will produce about 200 000 t of synthetic rutile, 50 000 t of zircon and 30 000 t of rutile on average over an 8.5 year mine life.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.209 2.079s - 561pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close