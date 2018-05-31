http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1304.35 $/oz Change: 6.85
Pt 912.50 $/oz Change: 5.41
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Gold|Toronto|AGEM Senegal|AGEM Senegal Exploration|Drilling Equipment|Exploration|Flow|Iamgold|PROJECT|Stratex International|Senegal|Equipment|Flow|Drilling|Tim Livesey
Gold||Drilling Equipment|Exploration|Flow|PROJECT|||Equipment|Flow|Drilling|
gold|toronto|agem-senegal|agem-senegal-exploration|drilling-equipment|exploration|flow-company|iamgold|project|stratex-international|senegal|equipment|flow-industry-term|drilling|tim-livesey
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

IAMGOLD to start drilling at Senegal project

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

IAMGOLD to start drilling at Senegal project

31st May 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Toronto-based IAMGOLD has completed preliminary studies at Aim-listed Stratex International’s 85%-owned Dalafin gold project, in Senegal, and will soon start a 5 750 m drilling programme at the project.

This follows the signing earlier this year of an $8-million earn-in agreement on Dalafin between AGEM Senegal Exploration, a wholly-owned subsidiary of IAMGOLD, and Stratex.

Advertisement

Under the terms of the agreement, AGEM will earn an initial 51% interest in the project by expending $4-million on exploration over four years and has the further option to increase its interest to 70% by expending an additional $4-million over the subsequent two years.

The mobilisation of drilling equipment to site is nearing completion and IAMGOLD will shortly begin the 5 750 m air core (AC), reverse circulation (RC) and diamond core drilling programme at the Madina Bafé prospect, in the south of the Dalafin licence area.

Advertisement

"We are delighted to see the development of such a robust work programme and that IAMGOLD is moving ahead so quickly on the earn-in. We look forward to strong news flow on Dalafin over the coming months," Stratex CEO Tim Livesey said in a statement on Thursday.

Since signing the earn-in agreement in March, IAMGOLD has undertaken a review of existing diamond drill core and RC chip samples for Madina Bafé and has completed several traverses to assess the regolith across the prospect.

Observations from these traverses are currently being compiled and a final map produced.

IAMGOLD has completed line clearing at Madina Bafé ahead of commencing an initial 3 000 m AC drilling programme for 570 holes, on a 50 m by 200 m line spacing.

Samples collected at the bedrock interface will be analysed for multi-element geochemistry and low-level gold in order to assess the geochemical signature of the bedrock, help depict alteration corridors and mineralisation trends, and define targets for follow-up deeper drilling.  

RC and diamond core drilling will test the depth and strike extension of the mineralisation and will take place after all targets have been assessed and ranked. 

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.197 0.868s - 257pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close