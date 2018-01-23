http://www.miningweekly.com
Gold|Johannesburg|Exploration|Iamgold|Monster Lake|PROJECT|Canada|Gold Producer|David Grondin|Drilling|Quebec
Iamgold begins Monster Lake drilling project

23rd January 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – TSX-listed TomaGold has confirmed that an initial resource estimate is under way for its Monster Lake joint venture project, located 50 km south-west of Chibougamau, in Quebec, Canada.

The estimate will be based on data from more than 80 000 m of drilling completed by TomaGold’s joint venture partner, international gold producer Iamgold, as well as TomaGold and previous explorers, including about 38 000 m from the 325-Megane zone area.

"We are delighted that Iamgold has initiated a first resource estimate for Monster Lake," said TomaGold CEO David Grondin in a statement on Tuesday.

He added that this will mark a significant milestone in the exploration of the Monster Lake project.

In addition, Iamgold will continue to advance its ongoing exploration of the property, with a new drilling programme targeting high-potential targets for additional mineralisation.

“Together with the resource estimate, this drilling programme will continue to advance the Monster Lake project significantly," concluded Grondin.

Edited by: Samantha Herbst
Creamer Media Deputy Editor

