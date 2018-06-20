Hill End puts for sales sign on gold assets

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Hill End Gold has announced plans to divest its gold assets, following a strategic review.

Hill End in May appointed PCF Capital Group to conduct a review of the company’s gold assets, in order to unlock value.

The company on Wednesday said that the review included a full assessment of the extensive database on the assets, and recommended that there would likely be strong interest in the sale of the assets.

Hill End said that the decision to divest of the gold assets also came in light of the strong results from the prefeasibility study on the Yendon high purity alumina project, in Victoria.

The company will start the sales process early in July, and is hoping to divest of the assets during the third quarter of this year.

Hill End’s gold projects include the Hill End and Hargraves gold projects, in New South Wales, which have existing gold resources of 572 000 oz. The project areas contain two advanced openpit projects that have the potential for an initial production of 160 000 oz of gold, with a low cost gravity processing plant located at one of the project areas.