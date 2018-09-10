High-tenor sulphides intersected at Orion’s Rok Optel

Ongoing exploration at Orion Minerals’ Rok Optel nickel/copper/cobalt/platinum group elements target on the Namaqua and Disawell mineral rights in the Areachap Belt, South Africa, has intersected high-tenor sulphides.

Initial drilling has confirmed the presence of high-tenor polymetallic sulphide mineralisation within two zones of a complex multiphase mafic conduit-style intrusion.

Massive sulphide veinlets occurring in swarms attain a maximum of 1% to 2% by volume in the wide swarm intersections drilled in the first hole.

Base metals within the better mineralised sulphide zones attain maximum tenors of 15% nickel and 4% copper, which indicates that the target massive sulphide may be of premium quality.

Follow-up down-hole electro-magnetic surveys detect conductors typical of bulk massive sulphide bodies, presenting high priority drill targets for immediate follow-up.

“Having confirmed that narrow injected massive sulphides veins intersected in recent drilling have high base and precious metal tenors, and also having detected very strong down-hole EM conductors, which may indicate wide lenses of sulphide with similar quality to the narrow veins already intersected, we are looking forward to the results of follow-up drilling already under way,” enthused Orion MD and CEO Errol Smart.

The exploration undertaken at Rok Optel and surrounding areas has significantly advanced the exploration model, following which a number of hypotheses are being advanced and tested.