http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.96 Change: -0.17
R/$ = 11.96 Change: -0.10
Au 1348.26 $/oz Change: 8.39
Pt 1006.00 $/oz Change: 12.49
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Construction|Johannesburg|Building|Cement|CNBM-GT|Finance|Hexagon Resources|PROJECT|Resources|Technology|Product|Products|Project Finance|Spherical Graphite Product|Mike Rosenstreich|Western Australia|Western Australia
Construction||Building|Cement|Finance|PROJECT|Resources|Technology|Products||||
construction|johannesburg|building|cement|cnbm-gt|finance|hexagon-resources|project|resources|technology|product|products|project-finance|spherical-graphite-product|mike-rosenstreich|western-australia|western-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Hexagon signs MoU for offtake, project finance

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Hexagon signs MoU for offtake, project finance

2nd February 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed graphite developer Hexagon Resources has signed a nonbinding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China National Building Materials – General Technology (CNBM-GT) to purchase 30% of planned primary production from the McIntosh graphite project, in Western Australia.

The parties have also agreed to negotiate project finance, prepayment and other debt facilities to expedite project construction.

Advertisement

“Recent testwork reports have stimulated a considerable increasing interest in the McIntosh project from offtakers, financiers and investors,” Hexagon MD Mike Rosenstreich said on Friday, adding that customers were keen to cement strategic tie-ups with developers.

In terms of the MoU, CNBM-GT and Hexagon will negotiate for the Chinese company to purchase up to 29 500 t/y of various graphite concentrate products from McIntosh. The graphite concentrate will be sold at specified grades.

Advertisement

“A major advance is the improvement of our product specification since the completion of the prefeasibility study in May 2017. While pricing is and will remain confidential, we are confident of exceeding our recently updated basket price of $2 200/t of concentrate, subject to attaining our concentrate purity objectives,” Rosenstreich commented.

CNBM-GT and Hexagon further agreed to collaborate on ways of enhancing the flake concentrate quality with the aim of producing a premium expandable graphite and spherical graphite product from McIntosh graphite suitable for commercial markets.

Hexagon is progressing the feasibility study on the Stage 1 development of the McIntosh project, in the East Kimberley region.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.314 0.904s - 555pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close