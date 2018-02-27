http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1333.27 $/oz Change: -4.79
Pt 1001.00 $/oz Change: -3.31
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Gold|Vancouver|Copper|Excellon Resources|Exploration|flotation|Flow|Hecla Mining|Mining|Resources|San Sebastian|Testing|Mexico|United States|Miguel Auza Mill|San Sebastian Mine|Flow|Gold Producer|Silver Miner|Miguel Auza|Phillips Baker Jr|Operations
Gold||Copper|Exploration|flotation|Flow|Mining|Resources|Testing|||Flow|||Operations
gold|vancouver|copper|excellon-resources|exploration|flotation|flow-company|hecla-mining|mining|resources|san-sebastian|testing|mexico|united-states|miguel-auza-mill|san-sebastian-mine|flow-industry-term|gold-producer|silver-miner|miguel-auza|phillips-baker-jr-person|operations
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Hecla enters toll-milling accord with Excellon

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Hecla enters toll-milling accord with Excellon

27th February 2018

By: Henry Lazenby
Creamer Media Deputy Editor: North America

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – US gold producer Hecla Mining has signed a toll milling agreement with Mexico's highest-grade silver miner Excellon Resources to process sulphide ore from the San Sebastian mine, in Mexico, at Excellon's Miguel Auza flotation mill facility.

The ore will be trucked 42 km between the two operations, with Excellon providing 440 t/d of milling capacity to Hecla, with the mill to eventually be upgraded to include a copper flotation circuit.

Advertisement

The five-year toll-milling arrangement is expected to start in 2019, pending a successful 4 000 t bulk sample testing programme at the Miguel Auza mill in the third quarter.

"This is a significant step towards extending the life of the San Sebastian mine, and is in keeping with our strategy of maximizing the cash flow and minimizing capital investment by using third-party facilities," Hecla president and CEO Phillips Baker Jr said in a statement.

Advertisement

San Sebastian sulphides have the potential for five years of mine life and considerable upside with the recent exploration discoveries, Hecla advised.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.213 1.05s - 313pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close