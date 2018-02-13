Harper quits as Kin Mining MD

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Don Harper has resigned as MD of emerging gold development firm Kin Mining, the ASX-listed company announced on Tuesday.

In a short statement, the board said it had accepted the resignation and that a search process to find a suitable replacement would be commissioned shortly.

Kin is developing the Leonora gold project, in the north-eastern goldfields of Western Australia, where it aims to start production this year. The new gold mine will produce 55 000 oz/y of gold over an initial seven years mine life.

Site activities started last week.

Shares in Kin Mining traded 2% lower on Tuesday at 24.5c a share.