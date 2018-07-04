Harmony enacts board changes to enhance board effectiveness

JSE-listed gold miner Harmony Gold on Wednesday announced several changes to the composition of its board committees to enhance the effectiveness of the board.

Of these changes, Mavuso Msimang will take over from Fikile de Buck as the new lead independent director of the company.

De Buck is now the new chairperson of the audit and risk committee, replacing John Wetton, who will remain a member of the committee.

Modise Motloba will take over from Dr Simo Lushaba as the new chairperson of the investment committee, while Lushaba will replace Motloba as the new chairperson of the social and ethics committee.

Max Sisulu has been appointed as a new member of the social and ethics committee.

Lushaba, De Buck and Motloba will remain members of the respective committees.