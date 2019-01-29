Gruyere construction nearing completion

http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Home
29th January 2019

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – First ore has been mined at the Gruyere joint venture (JV), in Western Australia, as part of the mining production ramp-up, which will see first gold production during the June quarter of this year.

JV partners Gold Road Resources and Gold Fields on Tuesday reported that construction of the process plant and infrastructure continued to progress, with construction some 91% completed.

In order to de-risk the project start-up, a significant amount of ore will be stockpiled in advance of the first gold production, the JV parties told shareholders.

The project is expected to cost in the upper range of between A$506-million and A$585-million to develop, and the plant will have a capacity to handle 7.5-million tonnes a year of fresh ore, and up to 8.8-million tonnes a year of oxide ore, over a mine life of 13 years.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

