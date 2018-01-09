Growth of European gold-backed ETFs outpaces US funds in 2017 – WGC

http://www.miningweekly.com
9th January 2018

By: Reuters

Font size: -+

NEW YORK – European gold-backed exchange-traded funds added more than double the amount of tons that North American ones did in 2017, growing their assets by 13.9%, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Tuesday.

Though North America contained more than half the amount of global exchange-traded fund holdings, European funds added the most to their gold-backed ETFs last year. The additional 148.6 t were valued at $5.8-billion.

"We believe that European investors were less certain about the economic recovery of their region and more worried about global instability than their US counterparts," said Juan Carlos Artigas, director of investment research for the WGC, which publishes the monthly report, covering 75 gold-backed ETFs.

"And their interest rate levels remain quite low and in some cases are still negative, pushing investors to seek more alternatives to traditional investments."

European funds captured 75% of global inflows, led by German-listed funds accounting for 35% of inflows, the council said.

"Consumer research indicates that in places like Germany, gold is often used as a long-term strategic asset," Artigas said.

North American funds grew assets under management by adding 62.9 t in 2017, a 5.6% increase, the council said. Flows were valued at $2.9-billion.

Asian funds lost 12.9 t valued at $404.8-million in 2017, a 13% drop from the previous year, the data showed.

Global gold-backed exchange-traded funds added 197.5 t in 2017, an 8.4% increase of assets under management. The flows were worth $8.2-billion. Total global assets under management for gold-backed ETFs for 2017 were valued at $98.1-billion.

For 2017, global net inflows spread across North America, Europe and Asia totalled 221.3 t worth $9.1-billion, the council said. Flows out of global gold-backed ETFs totalled 23.8 t worth $860.4-million.

Edited by: Reuters

