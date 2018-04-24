Goldplat increases gold equivalent sales

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Aim-listed Goldplat sold and transferred 28 534 gold-equivalent ounces during the nine months ended March 31, compared with the 27 714 oz sold and transferred in the nine months to March 31, 2017.

Gold-equivalent production for the nine months under review, however, decreased to 27 212 oz, compared with the 28 063 oz produced in the prior comparable period.

Goldplat’s gold and gold-equivalent production, meanwhile, reached 6 966 oz for the quarter ended March 31, with operating profitability continuing at Goldplat’s recovery operations in South Africa and Ghana and a continued reduction in losses at the Kilimapesa gold mine, in Kenya.

The South African operations produced 4 533 oz of gold and gold equivalents in the quarter ended March 31. Overall production was slightly below plan, but overall targets for the year remain on track.

Goldplat Recovery Ghana began pouring gold on-site during the quarter and produced 1 192 oz. An elution plant and associated infrastructure was completed to enable further beneficiation while fulfilling a requirement of the previous gold licence renewal.

Finally, Kilimapesa produced 1 241 oz – below plan – owing to lower-than-expected grades from the underground mine, as well as problems experienced with the crushing circuit at Plant 2.

Goldplat reports that cost- and metallurgical recovery optimisation are ongoing.