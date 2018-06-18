GoldMining graduates to TSX

http://www.miningweekly.com
18th June 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

Font size: -+

Gold-focused minerals explorer GoldMining is expected to delist from the TSX-V on Tuesday, when its shares will start trading on the TSX.

Commenting on the company's graduation to the TSX, GoldMining chairperson Amir Adnani said that the new listing would elevate the visibility of the company, attract new interest and improve access to capital.

“The TSX is a significant marketplace for international capital and a premier stock exchange for resource companies.”

GoldMining controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold/copper projects in Canada, the US, Brazil, Colombia and Peru. It also owns a 75% interest in the Rea uranium project, located in the Western Athabasca basin of Alberta.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

