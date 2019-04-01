Goldcorp reports underground fire at Musselwhite

Gold miner Goldcorp has halted underground operations at its Musselwhite mine, in Ontario, after a fire was discovered on Friday evening during shift change. No one was injured in the incident.
The company said on Sunday that it was too early to determine the impact on its underground operations, but noted that it had comprehensive insurance in place.
Surface operations would continue.
Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter
