Gold sector wage negotiations to resume on July 18

The primary focus of proceedings during the first day of wage negotiations between unions and gold producers, on Wednesday, was for the four representative unions to present and motivate their demands for consideration by the gold producers.

The gold companies concerned, AngloGold Ashanti, Harmony Gold, Sibanye-Stillwater and Village Main Reef, will consider the presentations made by the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union, the National Union of Mineworkers, Solidarity and UASA, and respond when negotiations resume on July 18.

Solidarity on Wednesday commented that salary increases and mining productivity go hand in hand.

“A balance has to be struck in terms of which employees receive decent increases which will have a positive impact on worker loyalty and which, in turn, will lead to increased production if correct production processes are followed,” it stated.