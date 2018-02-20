Gold miners ETF lures $529m inflow after market turmoil

LONDON – Gold is burnishing its allure to investors in the wake of the recent market turmoil.
Investors piled into VanEck’s Vectors Gold Miners exchange-traded fund last week to the tune of $529-million, the most since September 2013. The ETF holds shares of mining companies including Newmont Mining and Barrick Gold.
Gold meanwhile rallied after two weeks of declines.
Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter
