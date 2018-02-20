http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.47 Change: 0.01
R/$ = 11.74 Change: -0.01
Au 1330.30 $/oz Change: -7.44
Pt 1002.00 $/oz Change: 1.60
 
Home / World News / North America← Back
Gold|London|Barrick Gold|Mining|Newmont Mining
Gold||Mining|
gold|london|barrick-gold|mining|newmont-mining
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Gold miners ETF lures $529m inflow after market turmoil

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Gold miners ETF lures $529m inflow after market turmoil

20th February 2018

By: Bloomberg

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

LONDON – Gold is burnishing its allure to investors in the wake of the recent market turmoil.

Investors piled into VanEck’s Vectors Gold Miners exchange-traded fund last week to the tune of $529-million, the most since September 2013. The ETF holds shares of mining companies including Newmont Mining and Barrick Gold.

Advertisement

Gold meanwhile rallied after two weeks of declines.

To watch Creamer Media's latest video reports, click here
 
Advertisement

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.696 1.403s - 559pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close