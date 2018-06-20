Gold anomaly of over 8 km identified at GoldStone’s Akrokeri-Homase project

http://www.miningweekly.com
20th June 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

Aim-listed GoldStone Resources has identified a larger than 8 km gold-in-soil anomaly at its Akrokeri-Homase gold project, in south-west Ghana.

The gold-in-soil anomaly, which runs from the historic Akrokeri underground mine to north of the Homase openpit, was identified following a review of the results from a recent geochemical soil sampling programme and historic field work.

A scoping study is now under way to better define the oxide resource potential of the 8 km Homase mineralised trend to the north and south of the Homase pit.

GoldStone on Wednesday noted that the soil sampling programme had also defined a gold in soil anomaly 2.4 km south of the Akrokeri mine, while parallel mineralised gold structures had also been delineated, which may provide further mineral resource upside potential following evaluation work.

“The potential size, scale and grades at our [Akrokeri-Homase project] continue to improve, providing significant support for our recently implemented strategy to commence commercial gold production within two years.

“The results of the 2018 soil programme, when combined with historic data, significantly upgrade the prospectivity of the project and enhance our understanding of the exciting potential of the project to contain significant gold mineralised zones. 

“In particular, the Homase North resource zone and the zone between the Homase pit and the Akrokeri mine now represent two very strong and consistent anomalous areas with significant potential for high-grade oxide resources,” commented CEO Emma Priestley.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

