Goehring appointed the new voice of BC mining

The Mining Association of British Columbia (MABC) has appointed Michael Goehring its president and CEO, with effect from next month.

He joins MABC from Canada’s largest communications firm, National, where he was a partner.

Advertisement



"We look forward to Michael taking the helm of MABC, the voice of the mining industry in British Columbia," said chairperson Rob Rotzinger.

Goehring brings more than 20 years' experience in public affairs and strategic communications in the mining, energy, forestry, utilities, technology and trade industries. He has built a strong reputation for advancing public policy files and delivering successful advocacy and communications campaigns.

Advertisement



"Michael's expertise in communications, advocacy and regulatory affairs will strengthen our drive towards positive changes for the mining industry to the benefit of all British Columbians," said Rotzinger.

MABC is the voice of mining in British Columbia, speaking on behalf of operating coal, metal and industrial mineral producers, smelters, and advanced development mining companies in the province.