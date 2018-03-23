http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
Globe denies wrongdoing in Malawi

23rd March 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The share price of junior ASX-listed Globe Metals & Mining dropped more than 11% on Friday, after the company reported that its Malawian subsidiary was facing legal action.

Globe Metals and Mining (Africa) has been named as a defendant in a legal action started in the High Court of Malawi, by 243 members of the Kanyika community against Globe Africa and the Attorney General of Malawi.

The community members have accused Globe of carrying out exploration and mining activities on an area of the Kanyika project area without honouring its compensation obligations to the community, with the community members now seeking compensation and damages for these actions from both Globe Africa and the Malawi government.

Globe has denied receiving any court papers, as well as the allegations.

The company said that it was in dialogue with the government and the Attorney General in relation to this matter.

Globe shares were trading at a low of 1.6c a share on Friday, down from a high of 1.8c a share.

