http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.23 Change: 0.00
R/$ = 14.43 Change: -0.06
Au 1202.67 $/oz Change: -18.16
Pt 846.50 $/oz Change: -15.34
 
Home / World News / Africa← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Global platinum production to rise to 6.7Moz by 2022 – GlobalData

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Global platinum production to rise to 6.7Moz by 2022 – GlobalData

12th November 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

LSE-listed data and analytics company GlobalData expects platinum production to increase from 2019 to 2022.

After a contraction of 2.1% in 2016, global platinum mine production recovered marginally by 0.8% in 2017 to 6.1-million ounces, which was mainly supported by South Africa and the US having increased their output by 1.5% and 2.6% respectively.

Advertisement

South Africa managed to offset production losses in 2017 from the closure of some mines, with a strong performance from Anglo American Platinum’s Mogalakwena openpit mine, as well as record production from Sibanye-Stillwater’s Rustenburg-based platinum mines and Impala Platinum’s Rustenburg lease.

“Similarly, US production of platinum also increased in 2017 owing to a 3.87% production increase from Sibanye-Stillwater, with output rising to 376 000 oz,” GlobalData mining analyst Sameer Chakravarthy pointed out in a statement released on Monday.

Advertisement

Production is forecast to decline this year, dropping by 0.9% as a fall in the platinum price and the appreciation of the rand against the dollar lead to mine closures, coupled with high above-ground inventories.

However, looking ahead, GlobalData forecasts an expected recovery in platinum prices to prevail, with positive global vehicle sales and Asian jewellery demand driving demand.

Chakravarthy said that global platinum mine production is projected to growth at a compound annual growth rate of 2.4% from 2019 to 2022 to reach 6.7-million ounces in 2022.

This growth will be supported by the start of operations at projects across South Africa, Zimbabwe, the US and Canada, including the Platreef, Garatau and Styldift 1 mines in South Africa.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.388 1.039s - 568pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close