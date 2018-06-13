http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.71 Change: -0.05
R/$ = 13.37 Change: -0.05
Au 1293.90 $/oz Change: -3.95
Pt 894.50 $/oz Change: -11.72
 
Home / World News / North America← Back
Perth|PROJECT|Surface|United States|Mine Development|Environmental|Bernard Rowe|Drilling
|PROJECT|Surface||Mine Development|Environmental|Drilling
perth|project|surface|united-states|mine-development|environmental|bernard-rowe|drilling
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Global Geoscience raises A$53m for Nevada project

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Global Geoscience raises A$53m for Nevada project

13th June 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Global Geoscience was hoping to raise A$53-million through a fully underwritten institutional share placement to fully fund its Rhyolite Ridge lithium/boron project, in the US, through to a mine development decision in late 2019.

The company said on Wednesday that it will place 130-million ordinary shares at a price of 41c a share. The issue price represented a 7.9% discount to the company’s closing price on June 12, and a 10.9% discount to its ten-day volume weighted average price.

Advertisement

The shares will be issued under Global’s 25% placement capacity.

Global MD Bernard Rowe told shareholders that the equity raising would increase the company’s cash balance to greater than A$85-million, and would fund the completion of the Rhyolite Ridge prefeasibility study, pilot plant programme and the definitive feasibility study over the next two years, as well as resource extension drilling and procurement of critical long-lead items, along with general working capital.

Advertisement

The company recently unveiled development plans for the Rhyolite Ridge project, which has been designed with a total surface disturbance footprint of less than one square mile, allowing the Federal Bureau of Land Management to consider the project for an Environmental Assessment, rather than an Environmental Impact Statement, which would be more time consuming.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.378 1.017s - 568pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close