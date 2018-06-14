http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1307.67 $/oz Change: 13.81
Pt 910.50 $/oz Change: 16.09
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Belfast|Johannesburg|Middelburg|Africa|Coal|Financial|Glencore Coal SA|Glencore Coal South Africa|Mining|Sustainable|Technology|WIFI|Africa|Banking|Coal Miner|Communications Technology|Community Sports Field|Financial Services|Internet Access|Service|Services|Supplier Development Portal|Web Access|Infrastructure|Thys Marx|Operations|South Africa|Communications Technology
|Africa|Coal|Financial|Mining|Sustainable|Technology||Africa|Service|Services||Infrastructure||Operations||
belfast|johannesburg|middelburg-city|africa-company|coal|financial|glencore-coal-sa|glencore-coal-south-africa|mining|sustainable|technology|wifi-company|africa|banking|coal-miner|communications-technology-industry-term|community-sports-field|financial-services|internet-access|service|services|supplier-development-portal|web-access|infrastructure|thys-marx|operations|south-africa-region|communications-technology
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Glencore Coal provides free WiFi to two host communities

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Glencore Coal provides free WiFi to two host communities

14th June 2018

By: Nadine James
Creamer Media Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Thermal coal miner Glencore Coal South Africa (SA) has launched a free WiFi initiative, which will allow members of two of the company’s host communities, Phola and Ogies, to access 500 MB/d per person for educational, economic and leisure purposes.

The initiative currently comprises six hotspots, each able to cater for a maximum of  250 people in a radius of about 150 m.

Advertisement

Glencore Coal SA community development manager Thys Marx tells Mining Weekly Online that the onboarding and surfing  experience is “very pleasant” as the data line is capable of delivering 80 Mb/s.

He adds that the company had identified Internet access an enabler and has sought to address this by establishing several WiFi hotspots in communities near its operations.

Advertisement

Marx explains that 1 GB of data costs between R100 and R150 depending on the service provider – a significant amount of money for something that is not considered a necessity (in terms of the hierarchy of needs), especially for someone who is unemployed.

Nonetheless, he points out that Internet access is becoming increasingly important in everyday life, a point that has been endorsed by no less than the United Nations, which has targeted increased access to information and communications technology  (ICT) and affordable Internet access as a core part of achieving its Sustainable Development Goals.

Marx notes that the Phola and Ogies communities are part of the first phase of the WiFi initiative and that the company is considering WiFi hotspots in Middelburg and Belfast in the second phases.

He says the company identified strategically important locations in Phola and Ogies to establish the hotspots, specifically areas where community members were known to congregate, including the Makause Combined school, a library, a community sports field near the local police station, the Phola and Ogies taxi ranks and a youth centre.

Marx adds that five additional hotspots are in the process of being established in Ogies, including at an informal kiosk, and that those should be operational within the next week.

Marx explains that some of the benefits of enabling Web access, are access to educational and research material, access to banking and other financial services, access to career portals and recruiters, and access to news and communication platforms.

In addition to enabling individual research and economic activity, the WiFi’s landing page would include information on Glencore Coal SA’s initiatives related to local economic development, corporate social investment and career opportunities as well a link to Glencore Coal SA’s enterprise & supplier development portal which would outline economic opportunities and foster closer ties to its communities.

Further, Marx notes that, in future, the landing page will also include links to pre-recorded educational material, to assist secondary school leaners with difficult subjects such as mathematics and sciences.

He stresses that supplying basic ICT infrastructure is not meant to be seen as a trendy initiative that speaks to the zeitgeist, rather it should be recognised as an enabler that empowers community members to pursue, and engage in, activities to better themselves and their neighbours.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.181 0.775s - 261pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close