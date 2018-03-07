http://www.miningweekly.com
Gem Diamonds recovers 152 ct diamond at Letšeng

152 ct diamond recovered from Letšeng mine, in Lesotho

7th March 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
journalist

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Global diamond producer Gem Diamonds has recovered a 152 ct, top white colour Type IIa diamond from its 70%-owned Letšeng mine, in Lesotho.

This is the sixth diamond larger than 100 ct recovered at the mine this year.

The Letšeng mine is famous for the production of large, top colour, exceptional white diamonds, having produced more than 60 diamonds larger than 100 ct since it started production. It is the highest dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world.

Among the largest diamonds recovered from Letšeng mine are the iconic 603 ct Lesotho Promise, the 550 ct Letšeng Star and the 493 ct Letšeng Legacy.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

