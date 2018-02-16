http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.52 Change: 0.01
R/$ = 11.63 Change: -0.01
Au 1358.53 $/oz Change: 3.16
Pt 1009.00 $/oz Change: 3.19
 
Home / Sector News / Gold← Back
Belfast|Gold|Johannesburg|Environment|Galantas Gold|Underground|Northern Ireland|Mine Development|Openpit Gold-mine Site|Infrastructure
Gold||Environment|Underground||Mine Development||Infrastructure
belfast|gold|johannesburg|environment|galantas-gold|underground|northern-ireland|mine-development|openpit-gold-mine-site|infrastructure
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Galantas planning appeal hearing concluded

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Galantas planning appeal hearing concluded

16th February 2018

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - An appeal brought by a third party against Aim- and TSX-V-listed gold producer and explorer Galantas Gold's planning consent for the Omagh gold mine development has completed the hearing stage.

The Court of Appeal at the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast, Northern Ireland, heard the appeal against a Judicial Review decision that upheld the Department for Environment Northern Ireland (now Department for Infrastructure) grant of planning consent for an underground mine on the former openpit gold-mine site.

Advertisement

The mine is in underground development and is currently undergoing infrastructure improvements to accommodate an increase in the development rate.

Galantas said on Friday that the court would deliver its judgement at a later date.

Advertisement

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.843 1.568s - 560pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close