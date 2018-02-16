Galantas planning appeal hearing concluded

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - An appeal brought by a third party against Aim- and TSX-V-listed gold producer and explorer Galantas Gold's planning consent for the Omagh gold mine development has completed the hearing stage.

The Court of Appeal at the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast, Northern Ireland, heard the appeal against a Judicial Review decision that upheld the Department for Environment Northern Ireland (now Department for Infrastructure) grant of planning consent for an underground mine on the former openpit gold-mine site.

Advertisement



The mine is in underground development and is currently undergoing infrastructure improvements to accommodate an increase in the development rate.

Galantas said on Friday that the court would deliver its judgement at a later date.