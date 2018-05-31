From chopping block to `core,' Anglo fires up met coal engine

Anglo American Plc is set to boost metallurgical coal capacity at a mine complex in Australia by 25% as the business once destined for the chopping block turns into a cash machine for the century-old miner.

The company plans to increase processing capacity to 20-million metric tons a year from 16-million at a preparation plant that processes coal from the Moranbah and Grosvenor underground mines, Tyler Mitchelson, CEO of Anglo’s metallurgical coal unit, said in an interview Tuesday. Project study is in the early stages and optimization of the existing facilities is expected to be completed over the next few years, according to Anglo.

“I don’t anticipate making any material investment into the mining complex, it’s more about getting improvements out of the assets,” said Mitchelson, who took on the role as metallurgical coal CEO in April. “We think we can get very significant value out of there and that’s really our focus right now.”

Anglo’s metallurgical coal division was the biggest earner for the producer in 2017, just two years after the unit -- along with its iron ore business -- was put up for sale as prices languished. A