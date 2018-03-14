Former mines minister a no show at Parliament

http://www.miningweekly.com
14th March 2018

By: African News Agency

Former mineral resource minister Mosebenzi Zwane on Wednesday failed to appear before Parliament’s portfolio committee on mineral resources where he had been expected to answer questions on allegations of State capture.

According to committee chairperson Sahlulele Luzipo, the former minister explained that he was unable to attend as he was attending another meeting.

Luzipo said Zwane was due to answer questions in connection to maladministration and fruitless expenditure, including his role in the issues related to the politically-connected Gupta family's controversial acquisition of the  Optimum coal mine.

He added that there had been committee meetings where Zwane was present and a number of issues were raised and dealt with.

“However, there were members of the committee who felt that some issues were not properly dealt with, hence we called this meeting again today."

The committee also resolved to write to the Speaker’s office asking for legal expertise to help the committee investigate.

“We request this to be prioritised, and have to set aside a week and not attend to other matters of Parliament, then we should make the request to the Speaker’s office that we want to book and block a week to attend to this matter," African National Congress MP Mandla Mandela.

"It needs to be concluded for the interest of the public and South Africans at large. I think the sooner we conclude this matter, the sooner we can get on with other business and matters of the committee.”

Edited by: African News Agency

