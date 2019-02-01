First Quantum resumes copper production at Spain mine

Canada-based First Quantum has resumed copper production at the hydrometallurgical plant at Cobre Las Cruces, in Spain, processing lower-grade stockpiled ore while it obtains necessary regulatory approvals to begin mining at an area unaffected by a recent land slippage.

The slippage occurred late last month and resulted in the shutdown of the openpit operation and hydrometallurgical complex.

The slippage mainly affected the north slope of the mine pit and part of the mine waste storage area. These materials, mostly clay, were displaced to the interior of the pit and covered the majority of the pit floor, but did not impact on the area containing Phase 6 or access to that area.

The investigation of the incident causes and impact is under way and First Quantum said on Friday that the investigation would take some time to complete.

Mining is expected to resume at Phase 6, which was not affected by the slippage and contains the majority of the resource remaining in the current orebody.