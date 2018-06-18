Finders reports wall failure at Wetar

http://www.miningweekly.com
18th June 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Copper miner Finders Resources has reported a wall failure at its Kali Kuning openpit mine, at the Wetar copper project, in Indonesia.

The company on Monday said that 175 000 bank cubic meters of waste rock from the north-eastern high wall were displaced into the pit on June 14, with mining operations suspended for about six hours the following day, to allow for a geotechnical assessment.

Finders told shareholders that the footprint of the slip had temporarily isolated around 40 000 bank cubic meters of ore; however, the majority of the orebody remained unaffected by the failure and mining continued in the central and southern zones, as planned.

The company noted that at this stage, there was no disruption anticipated to scheduled ore production, and a recovery plan for rehabilitating the failure zone and accessing the affected ore was under way.

The recovery plan would likely be executed using the current mining fleet.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

