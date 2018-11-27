http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.69 Change: 0.07
R/$ = 13.86 Change: 0.04
Au 1221.30 $/oz Change: -4.46
Pt 840.50 $/oz Change: -4.83
 
Home / World News / Europe← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Exxaro grants Tronox option to buy 24% stake

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Exxaro grants Tronox option to buy 24% stake

27th November 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Diversified miner Exxaro Resources has granted NYSE-listed mining and inorganic chemicals company Tronox the option to buy Exxaro's remaining 24% interest in Tronox.

Exxaro in 2012 merged its mineral sands operations with those of Tronox. It held about 38.5% of Tronox following the merger but sold 22.4-million Tronox shares for about R6.5-billion last year.

Advertisement

It still holds about 28.7-million shares in Tronox and announced in April that it planned to sell the remaining interest in Tronox to focus on its core activities, fund capital commitments, repay debt and pay distributions to shareholders.

Although Tronox has the option to buy Exxaro's 24% interest, it is not obligated to do so.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, Exxaro has agreed to structure the divestiture of its interest in a controlled and scheduled manner but expects to conclude this during the first half of 2019.

In the meantime, it has also agreed to support Tronox' proposed redomiciling to the UK from Australia.

Tronox on Tuesday announced it would arrange a shareholders meeting for the first quarter of 2019 to seek approval for the redomiciling.

It stated that the redomiciling would provide the Tronox board with greater authority and flexibility to undertake share repurchases than under Australian law; eliminate the current dual-class share structure and, consequently, the requirement for certain matters to be approved by both classes voting separately; align Tronox’s jurisdiction of incorporation with its peers and the majority of other non-US companies listed on the NYSE; and enable Tronox to create an organisational and legal structure that more efficiently manages a global business.

 

 

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.829 1.592s - 568pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close