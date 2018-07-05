http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.86 Change: 0.08
R/$ = 13.54 Change: 0.14
Au 1255.62 $/oz Change: -2.41
Pt 842.50 $/oz Change: 1.96
 
Home / Sector News / Coal← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Exxaro goes digital at new Mpumalanga coal mine

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Exxaro goes digital at new Mpumalanga coal mine

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Dylan Slater
Exxaro CEO Mxolisi Mgojo
Photo by Dylan Slater

5th July 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

BELFAST, Mpumalanga (miningweekly.com) – Diversified resources company Exxaro Resources on Thursday broke ground on its R3.3-billion “smart” Belfast mine, in Mpumalanga.

The mine is the first of its kind in South Africa and will have a digital twin – a complete digital replica of the mine that will allow management and the contracted company to connect to and manage it from anywhere.

Advertisement

Further, maintenance teams will be connected to certain machinery to analyse and pick up problems early – resulting in increased safety and reduced downtime.

Addressing delegates at the sodturning event, CEO Mxolisi Mgojo said the mine has been 20 years in the making.

Advertisement

He added that the Belfast mine would help take Exxaro to the epicenter of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“There is a misperception that the connected world is about the rise of machines. We believe it is about empowering people and powering lives,” Mgojo stated.

According to Exxaro, in the future, the digital twin could possibly make operational decisions on its own, where artificial intelligence would manage the mine.

The miner further noted that the possibilities of autonomy would open the mining profession to the disabled, as robotics eliminate the need to go underground.

The mine will start producing thermal coal in 2020 and will create 6 000 direct and indirect jobs during construction and operation over its 17-year life.

It is expected to contribute R39-billion to local gross domestic product (GDP) over the life of the mine.

Construction, which began seven months ago, is expected to take 24 months to complete.

The mine will produce 2.7-million tonnes a year of A-grade thermal coal for export.

“This investment is in line with the call by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has challenged local companies to take the lead in investing in South Africa as part of his drive to raise $100-billion in investment over the next five years,” Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni said at the sodturning.

She added that the investment would induce much-needed economic activity in Belfast and in the Emakhazeni municipality, whose economy is mostly boosted by its agricultural sector.

“The biggest challenge facing our country and our economies at national and local level is to get investment that will induce economic activity.

“Exxaro’s belief in revitalising small towns and upskilling its workforce will ensure that this objective is achieved and that our people do not become economic migrants of bigger provinces like Gauteng,” the Premier added. 

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.615 1.145s - 562pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close