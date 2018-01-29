http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1342.77 $/oz Change: -12.79
Pt 1010.00 $/oz Change: -8.50
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Brussels|Washington|Aluminium|European Trade|SECURITY|Solar|Europe|Australia|Canada|Japan|New Zealand|United Kingdom|United States|Foreign Steel|Steel|Cecilia Malmstrom|Donald Trump|Margaritis Schinas|Latin America
|Aluminium|SECURITY|Solar|||Steel||
brussels|washington|aluminium|european-trade|security|solar|europe|australia-country|canada|japan|new-zealand|united-kingdom|united-states|foreign-steel|steel|cecilia-malmstrom|donald-trump-person|margaritis-schinas|latin-america-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Europe to Trump: If you want a trade war, you'll get one

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Europe to Trump: If you want a trade war, you'll get one

29th January 2018

By: Bloomberg

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

BRUSSELS – The European Union gave President Donald Trump a fresh warning about any US curbs on imports from Europe by pledging swift retaliation, highlighting the persistent risk of a trans-Atlantic trade war.

The EU fired the shot across the US bow after Trump said in an interview with ITV broadcast over the weekend that he has “a lot of problems with the European Union.” This “may morph into something very big” from “a trade standpoint,” he said.

Advertisement

The alert by the European Commission also follows Trump’s decision last week to invoke rarely used “safeguard” rules to impose tariffs on US imports of solar panels and washing machines. It also comes amid a continuing threat by Washington to curb American purchases of foreign steel and aluminium on national-security grounds.

“The European Union stands ready to react swiftly and appropriately in case our exports are affected by any restrictive trade measures from the United States,” Margaritis Schinas, chief spokesman of the commission, the 28-nation EU’s executive arm, told reporters on Monday in Brussels. He declined to elaborate, saying his “point is better understood if I don’t.”

COMMERCIAL CLOUT
The EU is seeking to keep markets open worldwide in the face of Trump’s anti-globalization stance and to underscore the bloc’s continuing commercial clout as the UK prepares to leave in March 2019. The EU recently struck free-trade pacts with Canada and Japan, is pushing to wrap up a deal with Latin America and is gearing up for talks with Australia and New Zealand.

Advertisement

Last Thursday, European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said the Trump administration has left the world perplexed by withdrawing from global affairs and has given the EU more scope to act.

“Many countries are puzzled a little bit about the lack of leadership from the United States,” Malmstrom said on January 25. “They are disengaging from the global scene; that leaves a place open for the European Union to show that we can do good trade agreements.”

Edited by: Bloomberg

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.22 1.081s - 275pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close